Reid finished Monday's 108-83 victory over Golden State with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 25 minutes.

Reid hasn't started much in 2025-26, though that hasn't impeded his ability to produce at a high level. The 26-year-old has averaged 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes per contest in his last nine games.