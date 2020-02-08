Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Deemed backup center
Reid will be the Timberwolves' backup center moving forward, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Gorgui Dieng traded, Reid will step into a true rotational role. When seeing double-digit minutes, he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assist.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.