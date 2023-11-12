Reid (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against Golden State.
Reid was forced to exit Friday's matchup against San Antonio due to neck spasms, and he's since been added to the injury report with neck soreness. The Timberwolves should determine Reid's availability after re-evaluating him Sunday morning.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Leaves game with neck issue•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Displays two-way play off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Impresses off bench against Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong showing off bench Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Booms off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong showing off bench•