Reid (wrist) is expected to miss a significant period of time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After landing on the injury report as questionable heading into Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Reid suffered a broken wrist and should be considered out indefinitely for now. The center was having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes of action. Expect Nathan Knight and Taurean Prince to see additional minutes while Reid is unavailable.