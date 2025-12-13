Reid accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 127-120 win over Golden State.

With Anthony Edwards (foot) unavailable, Reid added some extra distribution duties and set a new season high in assists. The 26-year-old big remains one of the key pieces of Minnesota's second unit, and he's drained multiple three-pointers in eight straight games, averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch in 29.4 minutes a contest.