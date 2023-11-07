Reid accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime victory over Boston.

Reid led all bench players in Monday's contest in scoring while finishing as one of four Wolves players with a double-digit point total in an impressive victory over the Celtics. Reid showcased his two-way play in the win, tallying a team-high block total while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in 25 minutes of action. Reid has been the best player off Minnesota's bench this season, reaching double figures in scoring in all six appearances.