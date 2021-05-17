Reid scored 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and grabbed five rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Mavericks.

Reid finished the regular season by scoring double-digits in four straight games, averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds on 57.9 percent shooting from the field. The 6-foot-9 forward brings a ton of energy off the bench, but it'll be interesting to monitor if Reid can break into the starting lineup next year. In 15 games as a starter this year, the former-Tiger averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.