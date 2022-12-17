Reid had 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 112-110 victory over the Thunder.

Reid moved into the starting lineup with Rudy Gobert (ankle) sidelined, delivering easily his best performance of the year. As a matter of fact, this may even be the best performance of his career, just rewards for anyone who managed to stream him in. It is unclear if Gobert will miss further time as a result of his injury but if that is the case, Reid becomes a must-roster player across all formats.