Reid recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.

Reid reached double figures in scoring for the second straight game and has combined for five treys in these last two tilts. With Karl-Anthony Towns (toe) and Noah Vonleh (back) sidelined, Reid has been forced to step up and he has risen to the challenge. Still, once Towns returns to the lineup Reid will likely have a hard time earning consistent minutes, though those searching for a cheaper option in daily formats may want to keep tabs on the team's injury report heading into Thursday's matchup versus the Warriors.