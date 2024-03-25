Reid had 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Warriors.

The 12 boards tied his season high as Reid recorded his fourth double-double of the campaign. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined, Reid has started five of his last six games and averaged 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 threes, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent (20-for-44) from beyond the arc.