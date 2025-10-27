default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reid ended Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Pacers with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Reid had struggled mightily over Minnesota's first two games, turning in two straight, single-digit scoring stinkers, but he had an easier time asserting himself in the offense Sunday evening with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) exiting early. It's a quick turnaround for Minnesota's next game Monday, so Edwards might need to skip their matchup with the Nuggets, which could help Reid build on his momentum from Sunday's outing.

More News