Reid ended Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Pacers with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Reid had struggled mightily over Minnesota's first two games, turning in two straight, single-digit scoring stinkers, but he had an easier time asserting himself in the offense Sunday evening with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) exiting early. It's a quick turnaround for Minnesota's next game Monday, so Edwards might need to skip their matchup with the Nuggets, which could help Reid build on his momentum from Sunday's outing.