Reid notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Monday's 120-96 win over the Mavericks.

After scoring an efficient 19 points in Saturday's loss to Denver, Reid posted a season-high 22 points Monday. The big man also had another productive performance from beyond the arc and has shot 7-for-13 from three-point range in his last two outings. He also grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds against Dallas en route to his third double-double in 14 regular-season appearances.