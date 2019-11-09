Reid finished with 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assist sand a block in Friday's loss to Sioux Falls.

Despite struggling with his shot, Reid had a solid all-around game in his G-League debut. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, Reid impressed as part of the Timberwolves Summer League team, parlaying averages of 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds into a standard contract with Minnesota. If he's able to maintain his strong play, there's a good chance for Reid to be recalled at some point this season.