Reid produced 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Reid started at the power forward position, although he spent much of his time protecting the paint. This allowed Karl-Anthony Towns to play on the perimeter a little more, something he will need to get used to moving forward. Reid was productive during his time on the floor, and while he is not a viable target in standard formats, he should be on watchlists everywhere given his ability to put up numbers when handed a larger role.