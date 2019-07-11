Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in win
Reid posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT0, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Timberwolves' 90-87 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
The undrafted rookie's strong summer continued Wednesday, and with the double-double performance, he pushed his averages in Las Vegas to 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 18.3 minutes (four games). Reid could conceivably make a preseason push for role in the frontcourt rotation this coming season, although he'll be battling several veterans big men with solid track records for positioning.
