Reid ended with 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat.

Reid looked impressive in a three-game stretch between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 in which he started each time out, but he has found ways to produce even when he comes off the bench. He's making the most of the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and has scored in double digits in five of his last six games while clearing the 20-point mark three times in that stretch. Reid is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in December.