Reid produced 33 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 136-101 victory over the Bulls.

Reid played a key role in Minnesota's comeback win, leading the team in points and made triples in his best scoring night of the 2025-26 campaign. Monday's performance was much needed from Reid, who had been hitting at a clip of 25.5 percent from downtown in his previous six appearances.