Reid closed with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 13 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 win over Oklahoma City.

Reid wasn't called on off the bench in Minnesota's regular-season opener, but he's played in the two games since, finishing in double figures despite limited minutes. He was solid on the offensive end of the court, drilling his first two triples of the season while also helping out on the boards. Reid is unlikely to see sizable workloads on a consistent basis given his place on the depth chart behind Rudy Gobert, but he has been a solid option off the bench for the Timberwolves over the last few years, most recently averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks over 77 games in 2021-22.