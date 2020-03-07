Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drops 16 points Friday
Reid amassed 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to the Magic.
Reid continues to fire away at will, ending with 16 points on 15 shot attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) is set to miss at least two more weeks and so Reid should be on everyone's radar in standard formats. The efficiency is clearly an obstacle for the rookie; however, the Timberwolves are committed to getting him on the floor and his energy alone typically lends itself to decent fantasy production.
