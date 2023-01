Reid registered 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Cavaliers.

Reid started the second half Saturday, sliding up in the rotation after Rudy Gobert was ruled out due to a groin issue. While it is unclear how serious Gobert's injury is, Reid is certainly worth a speculative add in standard formats, given what he was able to do last time Gobert was sidelined.