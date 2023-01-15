Reid registered 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Cavaliers.

Reid started the second half of Saturday's contest, sliding up in the rotation after Rudy Gobert was ruled out for the night due to a groin issue. While the severity of Gobert's injury remains unclear, Reid is looks worthy of a speculative pickup in 12-team category and points leagues after he posted big numbers when Gobert was previously sidelined for a stretch of three consecutive games in mid-December.