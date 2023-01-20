Reid produced five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 128-126 victory over Toronto.

Reid moved into the starting lineup Thursday but was kept to just 22 minutes as a result of early foul trouble. Despite the limited playing time, Reid still managed to deliver serviceable production for anyone who streamed him in. There is no word on how long Rudy Gobert will be out with his groin injury but until we get word on his return, Reid should be added in just about every format.