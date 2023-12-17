Reid contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-109 win over the Pacers.

Reid continues to make an impact when coming off the bench, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say he's been one of the most productive second-unit players in the Western Conference, and perhaps in the entire league. Reid has been a regular scoring alternative for the TImberwolves despite his secondary role, and he's averaging 15.1 points per game over his last 10 games while scoring in double digits eight times in that span.