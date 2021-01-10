Reid totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 16 minutes during the 125-122 overtime loss to the Spurs on Saturday night.

The LSU rookie fell just shy of tying his career-high in points (17) despite playing in only 16 minutes. Reid has shown he can be a scorer, going for double-digit points in six of nine games despite hitting the 20-minute plateau in only four games. He has now grabbed five or more rebounds in five games, including Saturday's career-high of seven.