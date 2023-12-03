Reid finished with 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 victory over Charlotte.

This was Reid's second-highest scoring game of the season, his best mark since Oct. 28 (25 points). Reid was held to six points Thursday against the Jazz with Anthony Edwards (hip) on the shelf, but he bounced back in a big way Saturday with Edwards sidelined once again. Reid has now scored in double figures in three of his last four games with averages of 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.