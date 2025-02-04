Reid totaled 30 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Kings.

Reid led the T-Wolves in scoring by catching fire from beyond the arc. He buried a team-high five treys and produced on the defensive end, swatting away a pair of shots after being held without a block in his previous three appearances. Reid wouldn't typically see this kind of shot volume with a healthy squad, but expect the 25-year-old to continue to see more opportunities until Julius Randle (groin) is cleared to return.