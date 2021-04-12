Reid scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added two assists and one rebound across 28 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Timberwolves' 121-117 win over the Bulls.

Minnesota's centers had their way with the Bulls, as starter Karl-Anthony Towns also went off for 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes. Head coach Chris Finch ran Reid and Towns together more than usual Sunday, but that trend can't be counted on to continue in future contests, which will make it tough to rely on the second-year big man to regularly clear 20 minutes. Over his prior 16 appearances, Reid cleared the 20-minute mark on only two occasions.