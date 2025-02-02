Reid (hand) went to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reid appeared to injure his right hand while setting a screen for Mike Conley early in the third quarter. Jaylen Clark and Joe Ingles should see an uptick in playing time for as long as Reid is out of the game.
