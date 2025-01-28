Reid exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reid checked out with 7:15 remaining in the fourth, grabbing at his shoulder and immediately heading back to the locker room. The big man can be considered questionable to return in the closing minutes of the contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Dazzles with season-high 29 points•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Pops for 23 off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Leads bench once again in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Fills stat sheet Tuesday•