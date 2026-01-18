Reid went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Spurs with an undisclosed injury, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Reid checked out at the 6:58 mark and immediately went to the locker room. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time, and he can be considered questionable to return until further notice. Rudy Gobert (hip) is out, so it would be up to Joan Beringer to step up if Reid is done for the night.