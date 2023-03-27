Reid ended with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 99-96 win over the Warriors.

Reid made a significant impact during only 21 minutes of work. Sunday's game flow revealed a continuing correlation between Reid and Gobert, although the two shared the court for a few minutes in the second quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns' return seemed to have no bearing on Reid's usage, as the two shared the court frequently when Gobert took breaks. Reid was especially effective in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points that included two three-pointers.