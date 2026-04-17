Reid (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.

Reid missed the Timberwolves' final two regular-season games due to right shoulder injury maintenance, though he's set to return for the start of the playoffs. Over five regular-season appearances (one start) in April, the big man averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes per outing.