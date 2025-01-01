Reid produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 loss to the Thunder.

Reid had a solid showing off the bench for the Timberwolves in this one, ending just two rebounds away from a double-double while tying his season-high mark in blocks. Reid has been playing at a high level of late and has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in that span.