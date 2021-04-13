Reid was held to two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, contributing three rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes.

The blocks were nice, but the 21-year-old failed to take advantage of the extra opportunity with Karl Anthony-Towns (personal) out of the lineup. Before Tuesday's game, Reid was averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks over his past six games off the bench. It's unclear if Towns will return to the lineup Wednesday, but either way, Reid will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against the Bucks.