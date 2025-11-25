Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Goes for 15 and seven boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid closed with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings.
Reid led all bench scorers once again, but did not shoot well from beyond the arc. Reid will continue to operate as one of the team's primary contributors within the second unit, and he averages 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 threes across 24.4 minutes on the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Paces bench in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles, fills stat sheet•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Held to seven points•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drops 21 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Instant offense off bench•