Reid closed with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings.

Reid led all bench scorers once again, but did not shoot well from beyond the arc. Reid will continue to operate as one of the team's primary contributors within the second unit, and he averages 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 threes across 24.4 minutes on the season.