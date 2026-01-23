Reid went to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Bulls due to a left shoulder injury, Jack Borman of Locked On Wolves reports.

It appeared as though Reid aggravated a left shoulder injury that he initially sustained against the Spurs on Saturday, and he's gone to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff. Joan Beringer should see more minutes off the bench for as long as Reid is out of the game.