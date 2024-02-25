Reid left Saturday's game versus the Nets with an apparent ankle injury with 6:56 left to play in the second quarter and went back to the locker room, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Reid tried to recover on a defensive play and landed awkwardly on both ankles. He stayed down on the court for a minute before walking gingerly to the locker room under his own power. If he's unable to return, Minnesota will need to rely on Kyle Anderson even more with Rudy Gobert (ankle) sitting out.