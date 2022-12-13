Reid finished with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Monday's 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Though Reid's production has tailed off since he turned in a 13-18 game with four blocks and three assists in 30 minutes in a Dec. 3 game in which Rudy Gobert was ejected in the first half, the fourth-year big man has remained serviceable in deeper leagues while seeing his typical amount of playing time behind Gobert. He's reached double figures in scoring in three of those contests while grabbing at least three boards on each occasion and shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.