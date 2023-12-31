Reid amassed 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over the Lakers.

Reid stepped up with Karl-Anthony Towns struggling offensively and finding no rhythm whatsoever, looking out of sorts in a game that was tight throughout. Coach Chris Finch leaning on Reid in this context is encouraging, but Reid entered Saturday's contest averaging just 8.8 points in 19.7 minutes over his last six games. It's tough to trust him on a nightly basis given Minnesota's frontcourt logjam, but Reid is quietly averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game on elite 50.5/40.1/91.3 percent shooting.