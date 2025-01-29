Reid (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
There is apparently a bug going around the locker room, as Rob Dillingham is also questionable with an illness. If Reid is unavailable for the first leg of this back-to-back set, Minnesota is likely to use a committee approach to soak up his minutes.
