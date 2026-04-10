Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Presumably, the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day for Reid here. He started in the absence of Rudy Gobert on Wednesday against the Magic and finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 24 minutes.