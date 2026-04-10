Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Presumably, the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day for Reid here. He started in the absence of Rudy Gobert on Wednesday against the Magic and finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 24 minutes.
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