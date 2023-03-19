Reid is questionable for Monday's game in New York due to left calf soreness.

Despite battling the calf soreness, Reid scored a team-high 22 points off the bench during Saturday's loss to Toronto, but he finds himself on the injury report again. He's appeared in three straight games, including a back-to-back set, and is averaging 17.0 points and 4.3 rebounds during that stretch, so barring a turn for the worse, it seems safe to expect Reid to suit up Monday. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his availability ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tip.