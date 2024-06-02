Reid averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 steals across 22.6 minutes in 16 playoff appearances.

The Sixth Man of the Year award winner did not fully live up to his regular-season standards in the playoffs. However, he did have a few great games against Denver and Dallas in the postseason as the Timberwolves put together an impressive run. The 24-year-old averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals across 24.2 minutes while appearing in 81 regular-season games. Reid will likely be a key part of the rotation next season as the Timberwolves aim for another strong playoff push in a stacked Western Conference.