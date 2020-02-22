Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Impresses in first career start
Reid scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss against the Celtics.
Reid got his first start of the season with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined due to a wrist injury, and he made a positive impact on both ends of the court. He should remain in this role ahead of Sunday's tough matchup at Denver.
