Reid finished with 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 106-90 victory over the Heat.

Reid was a standout performer for Minnesota in this one, and he managed to outplay both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns despite not starting. Reid is not expected to move to the starting lineup regardless of how good he looks, as that would mean sending Towns or Gobert to the second unit, but his numbers have been quite good. Through two games, he has racked up 35 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals.