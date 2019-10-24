Reid was inactive for Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.

After a strong showing in the Las Vegas Summer League, Reid signed a NBA contract with Minnesota. In seven summer league contests, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across just 18.6 minutes. He also shot 38.1 percent from deep on 3.0 attempts per game. However, it looks like he's going to have a deep reserve role and may not get many minutes.