Reid signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reid was expected be to selected in the second round of Thursday's draft, but it may have worked out better for the former LSU standout with the signing of a two-way deal. Reid will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Timberwolves once the regular season starts, so he will likely spend a good portion of his rookie year in the G League.

