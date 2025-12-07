Reid recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-106 victory over the Clippers.

The five three-pointers tied his season high, and Reid just missed recording his fourth double-double of 2025-26, and first since Nov. 17. The 26-year-old center has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.0 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.3 minutes a contest over that stretch as one of the key pieces of the Timberwolves' second unit.