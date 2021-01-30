Reid (wrist) won't play Friday against the 76ers.
Reid wasn't initially listed among the inactive players for Friday's game, but the team ruled the center out just before the start of the game. Ed Davis should handle the majority of the duties at center Friday, but Jarred Vanderbilt could also see a slightly increased role as well.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Active off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Swats five shots Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Claims first double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores season-best 20 points•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Blocks four shots in Friday's loss•