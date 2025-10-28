Reid registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 127-114 loss to the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old big man was the only member of Minnesota's second unit to score in double digits, with the rest of the bench combining for just 17 points. Reid's 18 points were also an individual season high, and through four contests, he's averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 threes while playing just 23.3 minutes per game, a small but noticeable drop in workload from last season's 27.5 minutes.